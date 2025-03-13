false
product
the-lunar-south
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/the-lunar-south/
The lunar south | Astronomy Magazine
Jamie Cooper from Northamptonshire, U.K. Craters dot the Moon’s rugged south pole region in this shot taken March 7 with a 16-inch Dobsonian. The central-peak crater just above and left of center is Moretus, and Clavius is the large crater at lower right (with multiple smaller craters inside).
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/03/2025-03-09-South-Region-1568×1047.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00
article
ASY
2025-03-13
2025-03-13
159551
Jamie Cooper from Northamptonshire, U.K.
Craters dot the Moon’s rugged south pole region in this shot taken March 7 with a 16-inch Dobsonian. The central-peak crater just above and left of center is Moretus, and Clavius is the large crater at lower right (with multiple smaller craters inside).