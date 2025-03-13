The lunar south | Astronomy Magazine

No Result
The lunar south

March 13, 2025
in Space Exploration
Reading Time: 2 mins read
The lunar south
Jamie Cooper from Northamptonshire, U.K.

Craters dot the Moon’s rugged south pole region in this shot taken March 7 with a 16-inch Dobsonian. The central-peak crater just above and left of center is Moretus, and Clavius is the large crater at lower right (with multiple smaller craters inside).


