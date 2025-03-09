Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., has established the beginnings of a maverick reputation in the Senate – as someone willing to stand against his own party.

But this hasn’t necessarily lined up with his voting record, particularly on key issues, namely preventing biological males from dominating women’s and girls’ sports.

Every Democratic senator present, including Fetterman, recently voted to block a bill from moving forward which would have barred men from women’s sports.

The measure is supported by the vast majority of Americans, per recent polling by the New York Times and Ipsos. In fact, 67% of Democrats agreed with Republicans that biological males shouldn’t be allowed to participate in female sports.

The bill would require Title IX to treat gender as “recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth,” and would disallow any adjustment for it to apply to gender identity.

After being elected in 2022, Fetterman started ruffling feathers due to his blunt and vocal support of Israel.

He also made waves in January by meeting with President Donald Trump following his 2024 electoral win.

Recently, he co-sponsored the Republicans’ Laken Riley Act, a sweeping immigration enforcement bill, which was ultimately signed into law.

In addition to backing several Trump Cabinet nominees early on, Fetterman hasn’t shied away from publicly criticizing his party, particularly after their behavior during the president’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday.

“A sad cavalcade of self owns and unhinged petulance. It only makes Trump look more presidential and restrained. We’re becoming the metaphorical car alarms that nobody pays attention to – and it may not be the winning message,” the senator wrote on X after Democratic lawmakers caused disruptions.

However, Fetterman’s Democratic rebel persona hasn’t necessarily been reflected in his voting habits, as was the case with his party-line vote to block the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.

In 2023, he voted in line with President Joe Biden 97.3% of the time, according to ABC News’ 538.

Last year, he didn’t make the list of Senate Democrats who most frequently opposed Biden, as compiled by Roll Call. Those who voted against Biden most often included Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, of Oregon, Peter Welch, of Vermont, and former Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Sherrod Brown of Ohio. Former West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, both independents, also made the list.

Fetterman’s office did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication.