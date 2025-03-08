It was all so predictable, even more so than Kendrick Lamar — who, you know, actually won a Pulitzer Prize for his use of words — winning the beef with Drake. It was predictable that FIFA would want to hype up a 2026 World Cup final in the United States with a Super Bowl-style musical guest and halftime show. Predictable too that purists and purists would rise up against it, moaning about the commercialisation of the sport, FIFA’s greed and being generally curmudgeonly because the game — nay, the occasion — they grew up with isn’t what it used to be.

Me? I have no issue with it provided they follow a simple rule, which I’ll get to. I’ve no problem with it and, really, no interest in it. Because it’s not me. I’m a football fan and I watch for the football. I’m an NFL fan too, and I didn’t watch Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl LIX either. I went to the bathroom, poured myself another drink, went for a walk outside and called my best friend. I’d imagine most football fans — other than those trapped in the stadium — will do the same thing.

As my colleague Luis Miguel Echegaray points out, this isn’t really for football fans, just as the Super Bowl half-time show isn’t really for NFL fans — it’s for the folks who tune in once a year or casually stumble across it. Does it work as a marketing gimmick? Does it actually grow the game? Does it generate revenue and attention (in non-wardrobe malfunction years)? I have serious doubts, but hey: knock yourself out.

As far as moaning about FIFA trying to squeeze every last dime out of the game, all of sports has been going that way for the last 50-plus years. It’s a business, and it’s been that way for a long time.

We can debate whether FIFA should be as obsessed with revenue as they are, but they would likely say they’re no different than a corporation doing what their shareholders want them to. The shareholders, in this case, are the national associations who vote Gianni Infantino into power largely on the basis that he’ll continue generating revenue and redistributing it around the world. Again, FIFA’s history in terms of how all that cash gets distributed isn’t great in terms of leakage, patronage and outright corruption, but the system itself — when it works, if it works — is basically about generating cash through international competition to help less developed nations grow the game. It is what it is.

As for those who simply perpetually view the past through rose-tinted glasses, as if everything was better in the past — well, again … I can’t help you. Football has withstood far more seismic changes than half-time entertainment during a World Cup final.

That said, there is one simple rule that FIFA can’t mess with, an obvious red line: half-time can’t exceed 15 minutes. It’s in the Laws of the Game, and it’s not just “tradition” — there’s an actual sporting basis to it.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been inspired by the Super Bowl to add a World Cup halftime show, but it must not disrupt the traditional structure of the game and its 15-minute break. Marianna Massey/Getty Images

Professional footballers are conditioned to 15 minute breaks. They’re athletes. Mess with their routine and they’ll get cold, or hot, or stiff, or whatever. It’s not worth the risk of screwing with this Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo said as much after the 2024 Copa America final’s half-time was extended to 25 minutes last summer to accommodate Shakira’s performance. He didn’t get traction because the focus was elsewhere, like on the organizers who didn’t adequately organize the final, with overcrowding, violence and chaos resulting in kickoff being delayed more than an hour and ticket-holding fans shut out.

So, if you want to have a half-time FIFAPalooza with Chris Martin, Pitbull, Taylor Swift and maybe Drake taking a sledgehammer to a cardboard cutout of Kendrick Lamar, go for it. Just make sure it’s over and they’re gone in 15 minutes.

And no, don’t make stupid comparisons with the Super Bowl halftime show. Yes, the NFL rulebook says that half-time lasts 13 minutes, but in the Super Bowl it’s often twice that, or more. But the NFL is run by an omnipotent commissioner who answers only to the billionaire owners who employ him.

Football has the International Football Association Board (or IFAB) to set the rules, and that’s nominally independent: four FIFA-appointed officials and four from the “home nations” (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland). It also has coaches and players who can stand up to silliness. And, most importantly, it’s a different sport, one where the running is continuous and you don’t spend roughly half the time standing around on the sidelines.

That has to be where football mans the barricades: the 15 minute half-time. If it means no set up and light show, so be it. If it means they build a stage in the stands or in the corner of the ground, so be it. If it means performing on a platform suspended from a hot air balloon, so be it. But you’re in and out in under 15 minutes — oh, and take all your crap with you without damaging the pitch.

Football has to evolve, and maybe this is a necessary step (maybe). But there is one line you do not cross: just don’t mess with the sporting aspect of the biggest sporting event in the world. Because that’s what you’d be doing if you extend half-time.