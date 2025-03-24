A team of engineers at The Chinese University of Hong Kong has developed an AI-based blood pressure management system featuring a large language model from DeepSeek.

HOW IT WORKS

The system called Dr PAI (personalised AI doctor) integrates wearable technology with DeepSeek to enable 24/7 monitoring and tracking of dynamic blood pressure changes and heart rate variability. It also collects multimodal data, including photoplethysmography signals, which it analyses to provide accurate, continuous readings and deliver health assessments, dietary advice, and exercise recommendations.

Dr PAI can “‘communicate’ with patients like a real doctor, analyse long-term communication records and incorporate daily monitoring data to provide more reliable diagnostic references and treatment recommendations for patients and healthcare professionals,” further explained CUHK professor Zhang Yuanting, who heads the research team.

The beta version of the system is currently being tested in clinical trials. It is targeted for launch by yearend, based on a media release.

WHY IT MATTERS

Researchers emphasise the need for a cost-effective blood pressure management system, particularly for individuals living in poor and rural areas, amid rising cases of hypertension, which remains a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

“This open-source model can adopt a lightweight AI architecture that runs on low-computation devices, eliminating the need for expensive equipment,” Prof Yuanting said about their genAI-driven solution.

“This ensures that people in rural and remote areas can access intelligent blood pressure management system for free, promoting equitable access to health services and, in the long run, reducing the burden on healthcare systems.”

THE LARGER TREND

DeepSeek LLMs, which have recently gained global traction for rivalling OpenAI’s ChatGPT, are being increasingly applied in health IT systems across hospitals and IT providers in China.

Healthcare SaaS provider ClouDr and Shenzhen University’s South China Hospital are now running on DeepSeek AI. E-commerce platform Akso Health Group has recently announced DeepSeek integration to upgrade its diagnostic and medical assistant systems. Waterdrop’s smart insurance service solutions are also runnin on DeepSeek.