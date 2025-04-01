false
product
flame-eclipsed
https://www.astronomy.com/picture-of-the-day/photo/flame-eclipsed/
Flame eclipsed | Astronomy Magazine
Chirag Upreti from New York City Lady Liberty looks on at a cloud-covered, partially eclipsed Sun in this shot taken just after 7 a.m. EDT on March 28 from Caven Point in Jersey City, New Jersey. The photographer used a Sony mirrorless camera and 200–600mm zoom lens to take this shot.
https://www.astronomy.com/uploads/2025/03/Statue-of-Liberty_partially-eclipse-sun_Chirag-Upreti-1568×1960.jpg
InStock
USD
1.00
1.00
article
ASY
2025-03-31
2025-03-31
160313
Chirag Upreti from New York City
Lady Liberty looks on at a cloud-covered, partially eclipsed Sun in this shot taken just after 7 a.m. EDT on March 28 from Caven Point in Jersey City, New Jersey. The photographer used a Sony mirrorless camera and 200–600mm zoom lens to take this shot.