Flame eclipsed | Astronomy Magazine

Chirag Upreti from New York City Lady Liberty looks on at a cloud-covered, partially eclipsed Sun in this shot taken just after 7 a.m. EDT on March 28 from Caven Point in Jersey City, New Jersey. The photographer used a Sony mirrorless camera and 200–600mm zoom lens to take this shot.

