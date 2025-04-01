No Result
Flame eclipsed | Astronomy Magazine

April 1, 2025
Flame eclipsed
Chirag Upreti from New York City

Lady Liberty looks on at a cloud-covered, partially eclipsed Sun in this shot taken just after 7 a.m. EDT on March 28 from Caven Point in Jersey City, New Jersey. The photographer used a Sony mirrorless camera and 200–600mm zoom lens to take this shot.


Log In
