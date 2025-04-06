



Anyone who grew up in the Southern or Midwestern parts of the U.S. knows what ranch dressing is and has an emotional attachment to this flavor, which has become almost like a cultural symbol for many.

Whether eating pizza in the school cafeteria or savoring mom’s meatloaf at home in the dining room, ranch dressing was always present at the table.

However, not all ranch dressings are made equally. Many believe Hidden Valley Ranch is the superior brand, since it is the original ranch dressing maker and has been an American favorite since 1954.

Although the original ranch dressing recipe consists only of buttermilk, mayonnaise, and herbs, there is something quite special and addicting about the combination that brings joy to the hearts of fans.

Hidden Valley Ranch becomes the ranch king with consumer-focused strategy

Hidden Valley Ranch (CLX) prides itself on being a consumer-focused brand. It develops products in various forms to better adapt to customers’ needs, allowing them to enjoy ranch flavors however they desire.

Its packaging is very versatile and comes in various forms, including seasoning packs, shakers, and multiple bottle options.

The ranch giant also offers a wide range of snacks featuring the popular flavor. It has formed many partnerships with various food companies to launch even more products, including ranch-favored Cheez-Its, Chex Mix, DiGiorno pizza, Idahoan mashed potatoes, and more.

To create brand awareness and expand its reach to more consumers worldwide, Hidden Valley Ranch has collaborated with multiple fast food chains, such as Taco Bell and Burger King, to release sauces and limited-time menu items.

Hidden Valley Ranch launches seven new ranch flavors

Hidden Valley Ranch constantly creates and launches exciting and delicious new flavors that keep its fans wanting more. In recent years, it has made it a tradition to release an entire lineup of limited-time flavors every spring, and the combinations get more creative each season.

This year, Hidden Valley Ranch unveiled seven new flavors. These include Blue Cheese, Kickin’ Cajun Blackened Ranch, Cilantro Lime Ranch, Cracked Pepper Ranch, Sweet BBQ Ranch, Garlic Ranch Seasoning, and Creamy Jalapeño Ranch Seasoning.

To make enjoying these new ranch flavors more convenient, Hidden Valley Ranch launched a new mess-free Easy Squeeze bottle, designed for “perfect pours with no drips or waste,” as the company states.

All seven new flavors will be available nationwide at select grocery stores. However, Kickin’ Cajun Blackened Ranch will only be available at Kroger stores, and Blue Cheese Ranch, Sweet BBQ Ranch, and Cracked Pepper Ranch can be found exclusively at Walmart stores and via its online website, according to the press release.

