



Michelle Obama continues to go strong with her health-focused agenda even after serving as the First Lady of the U.S., which ended in 2017.

During her time in the White House, the former first lady launched “Let’s Move!,” an initiative to raise a healthier generation of kids and fight obesity in the U.S. by promoting healthy eating habits and physical activity.

“This isn’t just a policy issue for me. This is a passion. This is my mission. I am determined to work with folks across this country to change the way a generation of kids thinks about food and nutrition,” said Mrs. Obama in a statement.

In 2014, she also introduced the School Wellness Standards, which proposed local school wellness policies to ensure that unhealthy food is eliminated from school cafeterias and replaced with healthier options.

Michelle Obama’s new venture will be going up against some established brands.

Michelle Obama unveils a new better-for-you product from Plezi Nutrition

Plezi Nutrition, co-founded by Mrs. Obama, announced the launch of a new, better-for-you sports drink, making it the company’s third product launch since its inception in 2023.

The new Plezi Hydration aims to be healthier than the rest to stand out among its strongest rivals. It contains about half the sugar and sodium, over seven times the potassium, and fewer calories than its competitors.

To provide some variety and adapt to consumer’s preferences, this new beverage is available in ready-to-drink 16.9-ounce bottles and comes in three different flavors: Lemon Lime, Tropical Punch, and Orange Mango Twist.

Depending on their location, customers can purchase Plezi Hydration and all its other products on Amazon, Albertsons, Safeway, Walmart, and more.

“At Plezi, we’re always thinking about how we can change the game when it comes to nutrition,” said Mrs. Obama in a statement. “We’re excited to provide a delicious, healthier option for everyone who’s trying to get active and stay hydrated,” she added.

However, as great and healthy as this drink claims to be, the ingredients list is quite long. It contains filtered water, pear, apple, and watermelon juice from concentrate, soluble vegetable fiber, citric acid for freshness, potassium citrate, natural flavors, vegetable juice color, sea salt, vitamin C (ascorbic acid), and stevia leaf extract.

Michelle Obama partners with Stephen Curry to promote Plezi Hydration

As the former First Lady, Mrs. Obama has a long list of celebrity friends on her speed dial. So, it is no surprise that the company has partnered with NBA star Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, to promote the new energy drink.

Not only are the Currys ambassadors for the brand, but they are also co-founders of Plezi Hydration and contributed to creating the product, packaging, and marketing, which explains why Curry’s name is printed on the bottle.

Michelle Obama’s Plezi follows the hydration trend to keep up with its rivals

This latest launch is Plezi’s way of entering into a new beverage category that has gained traction with its competitors over the last few months.

Hydration and better-for-you products seem to be the latest trends companies are beginning to follow to stay relevant in the ever-evolving consumer market.

Within the last few months, Celsius (CELH) launched a Hydration line, Coca-Cola (KO) unveiled BodyArmor, PepsiCo (PEP) released Gatorade Hydration Booster, and Unilever (UL) acquired Liquid I.V.

