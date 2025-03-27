Fresh off a buzzer-beater to send his team to the Sweet 16, Maryland Terrapins center Derik Queen has signed a new NIL deal that celebrates his distinct surname.

In a new advertisement, court royalty converges with ice cream nobility: Derik Queen, meet Dairy Queen.

#ad Thanks to the original DQ for all the love and support. Go Terps! Go @dairyqueen #happytastesgood pic.twitter.com/DI3gM6Hmsw — derik queen (@derikqueen1) March 27, 2025

“From one iconic finish,” the advertisement’s narrator intones over a clip of a Dairy Queen soft serve cone, “to another,” cutting to Queen’s game-winner against the Colorado State Rams on Sunday.

The promotion concludes with Queen stating the company’s slogan.

“DQ,” Queen smiles. “Happy tastes good.”

According to CLLCT, the advertisement was filmed in a San Francisco hotel, with Queen and the Terrapins set to face the Florida Gators at the Chase Center on Thursday night.

Maryland and Florida’s Sweet 16 clash is at 7:39 p.m. ET.