Yet another small earthquake hit Western Washington on Wednesday afternoon south of Sequim, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

The 3.9 magnitude quake hit around 4:18 p.m. and was about 26 miles deep, with an epicenter in the Gray Wolf Ridge area of Olympic National Park.

Wednesday’s rumbling comes as the region is experiencing an unusual wave of quakes within a short time frame. A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Orcas Island early Monday. Last week, a 3.4 magnitude quake hit the Maple Valley area. And on Feb. 21, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck west of Squamish in British Columbia.

While the recent wave of quakes is odd, Harold Tobin, director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, said he doesn’t see a pattern and doesn’t think it’s necessarily a sign that “the big one” is imminent.

“It’s a reminder that we live in an earthquake-prone region,” he said.