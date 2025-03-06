Andrew Cross, known to his YouTube audience as “Desert Drifter,” died Tuesday after being removed from life support after he sustained a serious brain injury while involved in a car accident last month. He was 36.

Cross’ death was announced in a post on CaringBridge.com, which described him as having died peacefully with his wife, Evelyn, at his side.

“Before removing Andrew from life support yesterday, they put him on a mobile ventilator and walked a loop around the whole ICU while all the available staff lined the hallway as a way to honor him,” the post read. “Then in the room, friends and family read scripture, prayed, and sang during the process of removing life support and for over an hour afterwards. It was peaceful and beautiful.”

The post acknowledged his family’s profound sense of grief, noting, “It’s a big loss for all of us, and we’re immensely grateful for your steadfast support and prayers. Throughout all of this, it’s been our heart to stay full of faith, so we wouldn’t look back and wonder ‘what if…’ Thank you for walking in that with us.”

News that Cross had been in an accident first emerged in February.

A Feb. 1 post on CaringBridge.com shared that Cross was in a severe car accident the night before while headed home from filming at Bears Ears National Monument in Utah.

Evelyn described the incident to followers in a separate video in which she asked for prayers.

“I just wanted to get on here and share and ask for your love, your prayers, and support,” she said.

In the video, Evelyn said Cross was in an intensive care unit “fighting for his life from a really severe brain injury.”

“This community has really meant a lot to him and to both of us over the last year. And I know that he would want all of you to know this,” she said.

She spoke about Cross’ belief in the power of prayer, while asking for his viewers’ support.

“We really, really believe in the power and that God’s going to work through this tragedy,” she continued. “And so for those of you who feel comfortable praying for him, please, please pray for him. For those of you who feel comfortable sending good thoughts, please send those too.”

“We are just so grateful for all of you for watching his videos. It’s mind-blowing to us. You want to watch them, so we just thank you for everything,” she added. “We just continue to ask for your support in this time.”

Cross joined YouTube in November 2023, creating over 50 videos and accumulating 474,000 subscribers.