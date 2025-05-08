Football fans can eagerly await a busy schedule on Thursday featuring crucial UEFA Europa League encounters and a highly anticipated Egyptian Premier League showdown between giants Al-Ahly and Al-Masry Al-Portsaidy in the fifth round of the Championship stage.

You can catch the Egyptian Premier League match between Al Ahly and Al Masry Al Portsaidy on ON Sport at 8 pm Cairo time.

In tonight’s UEFA Europa League action, Manchester United will face Athletic Bilbao at 10 pm Cairo time, broadcast on beIN SPORTS 1.

Also in the Europa League tonight at 10 pm Cairo time, Bodø/Glimt will play against Tottenham Hotspur, which you can watch on beIN SPORTS 2.

Turning to the UEFA Europa Conference League tonight, Chelsea will take on FK Utenis Utena at 10 pm Cairo time, airing on beIN SPORTS 4.

And finally, in the Europa Conference League tonight at 10 pm Cairo time, Fiorentina will compete against Real Betis, broadcast on beIN SPORTS 3.

Edited translation from Al-Masry al-Youm