Gaza in Fragments is a documentary short by Al Jazeera Digital that follows three people in Gaza who talk about what life was like before the October 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas … and how the lives of all Gazans has been forever reshaped by Israel’s war on the occupied territory. This film documents the struggles that the people of Gaza face and their determination, resilience and unbroken commitment to providing care, hope and relief for their people.