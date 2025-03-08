Pro-Palestinian activists said on Saturday that they hade vandalised one of US President Donald Trump’s golf resorts in Scotland in response to his proposal to empty the Gaza Strip of its Palestinian population.

Activists targeted Trump’s Turnberry golf course and hotel in southwest Scotland overnight, painting “Gaza Is Not For Sale” in giant letters on the lawn and using red spray paint on the club house’s exterior wall.

The group Palestine Action said it “rejects Donald Trump’s treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes”.

“To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance,” it said in a statement.

A drone video shows the words “Gaza is not 4 sale” on US President Donald Trump’s golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, on Saturday. Photo: Hassan Ghani via Reuters

Police Scotland said it received a report of damage to the golf course in the early hours of Saturday, and that inquiries are ongoing.