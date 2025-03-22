



As a technological society that can’t seem to get our faces away from our smartphones, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are important features found in nearly every model from automakers ranging from Honda to Ferrari.

To many drivers, this in-car software is essential for their daily activities involving automobiles, as it seamlessly integrates vital applications like maps and navigation, music and audio streaming services into their driving experience.

However, not all automakers are on board. In late 2023, General Motors (GM) announced that it will phase out CarPlay and Android Auto in future models in favor of its own proprietary Ultifi infotainment software.

At the time, GM’s infotainment head Tim Babbit told MotorTrend magazine said that the company is concerned about distracted driving and said that CarPlay and Android Auto have issues that would result in “drivers pick up their phones again, taking their eyes off the road and totally defeating the purpose of these phone-mirroring programs.”

A 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV. The infotainment system omits Apple CarPlay and Android Auto funtionality, a controversial decision by GM. Chevrolet

Despite their nudge, some GM customers are very insistent on using Apple and Google’s software in their cars. However, new reports from The Drive and GM Authority show that the CarPlay and Android Auto dreams are dead.

As per The Drive, General Motors told a Michigan-based dealer, LaFontaine Chevrolet, to cease installing aftermarket kits to restore CarPlay and Android Auto functionality to customer vehicles sold without it.

In November 2024, an aftermarket parts company called White Automotive and Media Services announced that it developed a kit that adds CarPlay and Android Auto to vehicles affected by GM’s moves, such as the Chevrolet Blazer EV, Equinox EV, Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, and Cadillac Lyriq.

With the kit installed, drivers would’ve been able to use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as if they had come out of the factory with the feature installed. It allowed drivers to control Spotify on the vehicle’s touchscreen, display maps on the gauge cluster, directional instructions on heads-up displays, and even summon Siri or Google Assistant.

However, there was one catch: it wasn’t a simple, plug-and-play solution that ordinary drivers could install. Instead, it required proper installation by a qualified dealership. According to GM Authority, White Auto was so strict and insistent that it required its kit to be installed by a dealer that was “up to the task of not only meticulously upgrading your EV, but also one that will continue to provide stellar service after the fact.”

By the time White Auto started offering it to customers, the company had authorized only one dealer to install it: LaFontaine Chevrolet, with more to follow.

A GM representative told The Drive that the company’s own investigation found that when installed, White Auto’s kit could potentially affect critical vehicle functions and stop working after future software updates.

“Aftermarket services that introduce features not originally designed, thoroughly tested, and approved by GM may cause unintended issues for customers. These issues could affect critical safety features and may also void portions of the vehicle’s warranty.”

On its website, White Auto defended its now-discontinued product, adding that the decision to discontinue the product was “made solely” by the company itself.

“This product underwent nearly a year of rigorous testing across multiple vehicles and thousands of miles. As with all our offerings, we would never release a product that could have any detrimental effects on a vehicle or its occupants,” White Auto said.

“That said, this was not a decision we made lightly. Due to a variety of factors, continuing to offer and support this product was ultimately not viable in the long term.”

General Motors is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as GM

