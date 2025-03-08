German parties negotiating the country’s next government following the February 23 election took the first step on Sunday by concluding their exploratory discussions and agreeing to move forward with coalition talks.

The conservative bloc leader Friedrich Merz, seen as becoming Germany’s next chancellor, and Social Democratic (SPD) leader Lars Klingbeil made the announcement in Berlin.

Merz, who heads the CDU/CSU conservative bloc, said agreement had been reached on a whole range of substantive issues. A joint paper should be the basis for coalition negotiations, which could begin next week if necessary.

Merz said the two sides agreed that people who apply for asylum at the land borders are to be turned away in the future – but only in coordination with neighbouring countries.

In addition, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) together with its Bavaria-only Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party and the SPD plan to reduce the electricity tax to ease the burden on companies and private households.

If the party committees agree, work on the coalition agreement can begin. This would include hammering out which parties the new government wants to tackle and also which party gets which ministry.

Merz, has set the goal of being through with the negotiations by Easter.

The CDU/CSU won the parliamentary elections on February 23 with 28.5%. The SPD came in third with 16.4%, behind the far-right Alternative for Germany, which took 20.8%.

A coalition between the CDU and the Greens does not have a majority and the CDU has clearly ruled out working with the AfD.