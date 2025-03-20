Dr Maximilian Krah is a member of the newly elected Bundestag – the German parliament – from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Since the presiding officer of the old parliament refused to dissolve it and constitute the new parliament until the last permissible day (March 25), Krah could not cast his vote on a constitutional amendment to permit a trillion euros of new debt, proposed by incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz. The original German text of this article is appended below.

Friedrich Merz, Germany’s future chancellor, embodies the old West Germany. He is a Catholic, a lawyer, devoid of charisma and passion – and has been a loyal friend of the United States of America until now. As such, he worked for years as a lobbyist with the honorific of chairman of the board of the German branch of BlackRock and opened the doors to Germany Inc and the politicians representing it to the world’s largest asset manager.

To experience Merz today is to rub one’s eyes. This mediocre guy with the charisma of an administrative official rises to plunge Germany into massive new debt in order to challenge the USA.

Merz is the vocal advocate of an endless war in Ukraine. This is not surprising, since the fear of Russia has been part of the German mainstream sentiment since 1941 and is one of the few things that were adopted unchanged by the new republic after 1945.

Accordingly, he does not like Donald Trump’s peace efforts, although no country has as much to gain from them as Germany.

What Merz has now done using constitutionally questionable means is to change the German constitution, which provides for a strict upper limit for new debt. He did not do this with the newly elected (February 23) Bundestag, but used the time until its constituent session on March 25 to decide a critical matter in the old parliament, voted out of office by the vast majority of the population, for which there would no longer be a majority in the newly elected parliament.

With undemocratic tricks, he is effectively abolishing the debt ceiling, for which he has always fought vehemently – Merz’s entire political career revolved around his commitment to fiscal discipline.

Instead of trying to reach an agreement with the Trump administration, he now wants to build a European counterweight to the US and speaks of that necessity in a tone of utter conviction.

The French nuclear umbrella – if one wants to call the few and moreover obsolete French nuclear warheads an umbrella at all – is to be extended to Germany. A European defense community is to be created. And the national general staffs are to be united. All paid for by Germany.

It’s a kind of Napoleon 2.0. – as farce. France can relabel its military as “European,” but in fact retains command while Germany pays. Merz, out of irrational fear of Russia, betrays his American friends in order to subordinate himself to France.

Modern Germany, once founded against Napoleon by the Prussian reformers, becomes a French protectorate again: the old Confederation of the Rhine.

Merz’s policies are largely approved by the established parties, think tanks and mainstream media. The traditional German post-war elite no longer understands the world and clings to the old, Euro-centric models. It ignores the fundamental global change brought about by the rise of the Global South – China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia – and therefore cannot understand why Trump is repositioning the US globally.

In Merz’s government program – on which he has agreed with the Social Democrats, the worst election losers – artificial intelligence, the new geopolitical situation and demographics are not mentioned. Instead, he wants to include “climate neutrality by 2045” as a political goal in the constitution.

Europe’s largest economy, the third largest in the world, will be ruled by blind people. The disaster is foreseeable.

This is the hour of the opposition. “Only the AfD can save Germany,” Elon Musk wrote prophetically before the February 23 elections.

This is not without a certain irony: Just a few months ago, Merz criticized the AfD for its foreign policy positions, which did not seem “transatlantic”/pro-US enough to him.

But today, the AfD, slandered as “anti-transatlantic” in Biden’s time, is the only party that seeks a bilateral agreement with the US, wants to do without the eternally crisis-ridden EU and believes not in frozen structures and ideological precepts, but in real interests in foreign policy.

Instead of a French nuclear umbrella, which is expensive and ineffective, it wants an agreement on the future with the American nuclear shield – whether with or without NATO.

The AfD wants an end to the endless wars, whether in Ukraine or in the Middle East, because only with peace and prosperity will the millions of refugees who have come to Germany since 201 5 return to their homeland.

The AfD wants fair trade without the EU’s CO2 regulations. In short, the AfD wants the Germany that the US under Trump wants as a European partner.

Over decades, the US has built up a network of think tanks, media and NGOs to exert influence in Germany. They created politicians, civil servants, experts and entrepreneurs who could not imagine a Germany without “transatlanticism.”

Merz is one of them. These people don’t understand that a new era needs new structures and that the German-American friendship has to reorganize itself if it wants to survive. Instead of winning over declared friends of Germany such as Vice President JD Vance, they turn away and prefer the structures of the past to the opportunities of the future.

As in the parable of the wedding guests, they reject the invitation of the new US administration to build a new Golden Age. We will still build the Golden Age, just without them.

Friedrich Merz, Deutschlands zukünftiger Kanzler, verkörpert das alte Westdeutschland. Er ist katholisch, Jurist, frei von Charisma und Leidenschaft – und war bislang ein treuer Freund der Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika. Als solcher arbeitete er jahrelang als Lobbyist mit Aufsichtsratschefstitel des deutschen Ablegers von Blackrock und öffnete dem weltgrößten Vermögensverwalter die Türen zur Germany Inc und die sie vertretenden Politiker.

Wer heute Merz erlebt, der reibt sich die Augen. Dieser mediokre Typ mit der Ausstrahlung eines Verwaltungsbeamten schwingt sich auf, Deutschland in eine massive Neuverschuldung zu stürzen, um die USA herauszufordern. Merz ist der lautstarke Verfechter eines endlosen Krieges in der Ukraine. Das kann nicht verwundern, gehört doch die Angst vor Russland seit 1941 zum deutschen Mainstream und ist eines der wenigen Dinge, die nach 1945 unverändert in die neue Republik übernommen wurden. Dementsprechend kann er den Friedensbemühungen Donald Trumps nichts abgewinnen, obwohl kein Land davon so viel zu gewinnen hat wie Deutschland.

Was Merz nun mit verfassungsgemäß zumindest fragwürdigen Mitteln getan hat, ist, das deutsche Grundgesetz zu verändern, das eine strenge Obergrenze für neue Schulden vorsieht. Das tat er nicht mit dem am 23. Februar 2025 neu gewählten Bundestag, sondern er nutzt die Zeit bis zu dessen Konstituierung am 25. März, um noch im alten, von der großen Mehrheit der Bevölkerung abgewählten Parlament etwas zu beschließen, für das es im neu gewählten keine Mehrheit mehr gäbe. Er schafft mit undemokratischen Tricks die Schuldenobergrenze faktisch ab, für die er stets vehement kämpfte – die ganze politische Karriere von Merz kreiste um seinen Einsatz für Fiskaldisziplin.

Anstatt sich um ein Einvernehmen mit der Trump-Administration zu bemühen, will er nun ein europäisches Gegengewicht zu den USA aufbauen und spricht von dessen Notwendigkeit im Brustton der Überzeugung. Der französische Atomschirm – wenn man die wenigen und zudem veralteten französischen Atomsprengköpfe überhaupt so nennen will – soll auf Deutschland ausgedehnt werden, eine europäische Verteidigungsgemeinschaft geschaffen und die nationalen Generalstäbe vereint werden. Alles bezahlt von Deutschland.

Es ist eine Art Napoleon 2.0. – als Farce. Frankreich kann sein Militär zum „europäischen“ umetikettieren, behält aber faktisch das Kommando und Deutschland bezahlt. Merz verrät aus irrationaler Angst vor Russland den amerikanischen Freund, um sich Frankreich unterzuordnen. Das moderne Deutschland, einst gegründet gegen Napoleon von den preußischen Reformern, geht unter und wird wieder zum französischen Protektorat: dem Rheinbund.

Die Politik von Merz findet weitgehend Zustimmung bei den etablierten Parteien, think tanks und Mainstream-Medien. Die überkommene deutsche Nachkriegs-Elite versteht die Welt nicht mehr und klammert sich an die alten, euro-zentrierten Modelle. Sie ignoriert den grundlegenden globalen Wandel, den der Aufstieg des globalen Südens – China, Indien, Brasilien, Saudi-Arabien – mit sich bringt und kann daher nicht verstehen, wieso Trump die USA global neu aufstellt.

In Merz´ Regierungsprogramm, auf das er sich mit den Sozialdemokraten, den eindeutigsten Wahlverlierern, geeinigt hat, kommen Künstliche Intelligenz, die neue weltpolitische Lage und die Demographie nicht vor. Stattdessen will er „Klimaneutralität bis 2045“ als politisches Ziel in die Verfassung aufnehmen. Die größte Volkswirtschaft Europas, drittgrößte der Welt, wird von Blinden regiert werden. Das Desaster ist absehbar.

Das ist die Stunde der Opposition. „Only the AfD can save Germany“ schrieb Elon Musk prophetisch vor den Wahlen vom 23. Februar. Das entbehrt nicht einer gewissen Ironie: Noch vor wenigen Monaten kritisierte Merz die AfD für deren außenpolitische Positionen, die ihm nicht „transatlantisch“ genug erschienen. Aber heute ist die AfD, zu Bidens Zeiten als „anti-transatlantisch“ verleumdet, nun die einzige Partei, die eine bilaterale Einigung mit den USA anstrebt, auf die ewig kriselnde EU verzichten möchte und nicht an eingefrorene Strukturen, sondern an reale Interessen in der Außenpolitik glaubt. Statt eines für Deutschland teuren und unwirksamen französischen Atomschirms will sie eine Einigung über die Zukunft mit dem amerikanischen – egal ob mit oder ohne NATO. Die AfD will ein Ende der endlosen Kriege, ob in der Ukraine oder im Mittleren Osten, denn nur bei Frieden und Prosperität werden die Millionen Flüchtlinge, die seit 2015 nach Deutschland gekommen sind, in ihre Heimat zurückgehen. Die AfD will fairen Handel ohne die CO2-Regulierungen der EU. Kurzum: Die AfD will das Deutschland, das sich die USA unter Trump als europäischen Partner wünschen.

Über Jahrzehnte haben die USA in Deutschland ein Netzwerk an think tanks, Medien, Einflussmöglichkeiten aufgebaut. Sie schufen Politiker, Beamte, Experten und Unternehmer, die sich ein Deutschland ohne „Transatlantismus“ nicht vorstellen konnten. Merz ist einer von ihnen. Diese Leute verstehen nicht, dass eine neue Zeit neue Strukturen benötigt und die deutsch-amerikanische Freundschaft sich neu organisieren muss, wenn sie bestehen will. Anstatt erklärte Freunde Deutschlands wie Vizepräsident Vance zu gewinnen, wenden sie sich ab und bevorzugen die Strukturen der Vergangenheit vor den Chancen der Zukunft. Wie beim Gleichnis von den Hochzeitsgästen schlagen sie die Einladung der neuen US-Administration aus, ein neues Goldenes Zeitalter zu bauen. Wir werden das Goldene Zeitalter dennoch bauen, nur ohne sie.