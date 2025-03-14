German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday praised the agreement on a multi-billion euro package for defence and infrastructure, saying it’s also a signal to Ukraine, Europe and the world.

Speaking at the end of a meeting with fellow G7 foreign ministers in Canada, Baerbock said the outcome was in line with the global challenges German is now facing.

She added that the decision on the massive spending plan not only makes Germany more secure, but also sends a signal to Ukraine, Europe and the world.

The foreign minister stated that Germany was taking responsibility and that significant investments in intelligence services, cybersecurity and civil protection was necessary, especially in view of the hybrid threats that Europe is increasingly facing.