Today is Star Wars Day and there are loads of deals to be had for Star Wars fans! This Lego Star Wars R2-D2 collectible is at its lowest ever price, down 30% to $168! The 2315-piece set will please classic and new Star Wars fans and is a steal at this limited-time price.

Save 30% on Lego R2-D2 when you grab it on Amazon

This is one of the biggest Lego Star Wars deals available at the moment, you can grab the display model R2-D2, which comes with an information plaque and a Lucasfilm 50th anniversary Lego brick. It’s ideal for new and veteran fans, with R2-D2 appearing in almost every Star Wars movie. If you are looking for more deals on the best Lego sets, we have pages for Lego deals and Lego space deals.

Image 1 of 1 The Lego R2-D2 has many authentic design features like a retractable middle leg, rotating head with rising periscope and extendable front hatch with contact tools. (Image credit: Lego)

What is so good about this collectible model of everyone’s favorite astromech droid? It is packed full of detail that will please even the most eagle-eyed fans of the movies. This model almost has the same capability as the real R2-D2, with a rotating head, an adjustable periscope, an extendable front hatch and even a lightsaber hidden in a compartment in the head.



Measuring 12.5 in. (31 cm) high, 7.5 in. (20 cm) wide and 6 in. (15 cm) deep, this model of R2-D2 is an impressive start or addition to your Lego Star Wars Collectibles collection.

This model is a showpiece recommended for those aged eighteen and above, but the adjustable features allow for a bunch of variations when you put the model up on the mantelpiece. It comes with a buildable display stand and an information plaque about the iconic character featuring a Lucasfilm 50th anniversary brick with a small R2-D2 figure. Celebrate this Star Wars Day with your very own loyal repair droid!

Key features: Retractable middle-leg, rotating head with rising periscope, extendable front hatch, Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber hidden in secret compartment, buildable display stand with information plaque, small R2-D2 figure and Lucasfilm 50th anniversary block. Contains a total of 2314 pieces.

Product launched: July 2021

Price history: The MSRP for this model is $239.99, the same as on Lego’s own site. The model was briefly $192.60 in February, but this amazing deal puts the price down to $167.99, making it the lowest it has ever been.

Price comparison: Amazon: $167.99 | Walmart: $296.00

✅ Buy it if: You’re looking for a great deal on a Star Wars Lego Collectible to amaze people when put on display.

❌ Don’t buy it if: You want a simple R2-D2 set for play purposes and kids.

