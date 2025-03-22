China is practicing satellite dogfighting in space, according to CNN. The report, quoting the US Space Force, also said that China and Russia have deployed jammers in space.

According to CNN, Gen. Michael A. Guetlein, vice chief of space operations for the US Space Force, revealed that they have observed five Chinese satellites maneuvering around each other in a coordinated manner—a practice he described as dogfighting in space. These included three Shiyan-24C satellites and two Shijian-6 05A/B experimental satellites.

China’s Expanding Space Capabilities



While China has publicly committed to the peaceful use of space, its 2019 national defense white paper emphasized securing its interests in outer space. The US has long been monitoring China’s rapid advances in space technology, including capabilities that could interfere with other nations’ satellites.

According to experts, these close-range maneuvers—often called rendezvous and proximity operations—can serve peaceful purposes like satellite maintenance and debris removal but may also be used to disable or destroy adversary satellites.

Clayton Swope, deputy director of the Aerospace Security Project, told CNN that proximity operations could involve jamming, using lasers to disable surveillance satellites, or even physically capturing and relocating them. While there is no confirmed evidence that China has used such tactics in military operations, analysts warn that its growing space presence could challenge the US and its allies, the report noted.

Rising Space Warfare Concerns



Both Russia and the US have conducted similar satellite maneuvers, but the scale of China’s recent operations has raised concerns. The US Space Force believes that China and Russia have deployed jammers, anti-satellite lasers, and grappling technology that could shift the balance of power in space.Guetlein warned that the technological gap between the US and its rivals is closing, creating the most complex strategic environment in decades. To maintain its advantage, the US must enhance its space defense capabilities to deter and, if necessary, counter threats.

Global Implications



If fully weaponized, space-based countermeasures could disrupt military communications, missile detection systems, and even global navigation networks, impacting industries like banking, shipping, and emergency services.

While the US has yet to publicly disclose an operational program to counter satellites in orbit, analysts suggest it could rapidly develop one if needed. As the race for space dominance accelerates, the world is entering an unprecedented era of potential space conflict.