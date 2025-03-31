Ghana’s Minister of Energy and Green Transition John Abdulai Jinapor will deliver a keynote speech at the Invest in African Energies: Accra Investor Briefing on April 14, 2025. The forum will offer strategic insight into the country’s recent and upcoming regulatory reforms as the country drives over 17 oil and gas projects over the next three years. Minister Jinapor’s participation will not only generate greater awareness around Ghana’s energy and investment opportunities but engage foreign operators and financiers ahead of the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference this September.

Through industry reform, Ghana is positioning itself as a major investment hub in West Africa. In the natural gas sector, the country’s Gas Master Plan (GMP) offers a market growth strategy through 2040. The GMP incentivizes capital and technology deployment across the gas value chain, supporting major investments that aim to unlock the full potential of Ghana’s 2.1 trillion cubic feet of estimated gas reserves. In the oil sector, recent amendments to laws requiring companies to allocate at least 15% of each project to the state as free and carried interest as well as more flexible oil royalty regimes are promoting investment. These amendments create a more business-friendly operating environment in Ghana and will support upcoming projects and portfolio expansion.

The benefits these reforms are already showing. In 2025 alone, major projects such as the Pecan 1A Upstream Project – developed by Aker Energy, Lukoil and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) – and the Atuabo II Gas Processing Plant – developed by Ghana Gas and partners – will come online. Pecan will monetize up to 268 million barrels across two phases while the Atuabo project will produce 150 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) in the first phase and 300 mmscf/d in the second phase. A 2025-2026 drilling program is also underway at the Jubilee and TEN fields, operated by Tullow Oil. The company seeks to drill one producer and one injector well at the Jubilee field this year, with a 4D seismic survey across both fields underway. GNPC also plans to drill an exploration well in the Voltaian Basin in 2025, showcasing a commitment to opening new exploration plays in Ghana.

In addition to upstream projects, Ghana has committed to developing an integrated petroleum hub in the country. The first of its kind in the region, the hub will feature the development of three refineries, five petrochemical plants, storage tanks, jetties, a port and associated LNG and logistics infrastructure. Agreements were signed in 2024 to develop the first phase of the integrated hub project, with the TCP-UIC private sector consortium providing financial support. The Invest in African Energies: Accra Investor Briefing will unite financiers to discuss funding opportunities for the hub as well as other major infrastructure projects in Ghana.

Serving as a prelude to AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, the Accra Investor Briefing will unpack how the country’s energy roadmap creates diverse investment opportunities for global companies. Minister Jinapor will deliver a keynote address, sharing insight into industry reforms and future prospects. A fireside chat between NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC) and the Minister will offer further insight into Ghana’s plans to position itself as an energy hub in West Africa and how the country is unlocking million-dollar investment opportunities across the oil, gas and broader energy industries.

“Ghana is rapidly emerging as one of West Africa’s most exciting oil, gas and infrastructure markets, and all credit is due to the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition. By prioritizing reforms that strengthen the operating environment, Ghana is promoting attractive terms and long-term investments. The Accra Investor Briefing will serve as a crucial platform to share updates on these reforms while engaging investors and project developers looking at Ghana’s energy opportunities,” states Ayuk.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.