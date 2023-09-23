Gisele Bundchen got candid about overwhelming stress that she had faced during her modeling career which led to her fantasizing about ‘jumping out of the window’ at one point.

The Brazilian-born beauty, 43, who recently revealed that she was ‘just surviving’ before divorcing Tom Brady, opened up about the emotional topic in a snippet of her upcoming interview with Lee Cowan for CBS News Sunday Morning.

The mother of two launched her professional modeling career during New York Fashion Week in 1996 – when she was just 16-years-old.

However, Bundchen expressed hardships that she faced while working in the industry in the past. ‘You know, I was in tunnels. I couldn’t breathe. And then I started being in studios, and I felt like suffocated.’

Gisele recalled, ‘I lived on the ninth floor, and I had to go up the stairs because I was afraid I would be stuck on the elevator, and I’d be hyperventilating…’

‘You know when you can’t breathe even when the windows are open, you feel like, I don’t want to live like this, you know what I mean?’

Candid: Gisele Bundchen, 43, got candid about overwhelming stress that she had faced during her modeling career which led to her fantasizing about ‘jumping out of the window’ at one point