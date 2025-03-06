Sea ice on the Arctic Ocean Shutterstock / Kevin Xu

There was less sea ice covering the oceans in February of this year than at any other point on record, according to satellite measurements from the European Union’s climate service Copernicus.

“One of the consequences of a warmer world is melting sea ice, and the record or near-record low sea ice cover at both poles has pushed global sea ice cover to an all-time minimum,” said Samantha Burgess at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts in a statement. Global average temperatures in February of this year rose 1.59°C above the pre-industrial average, making it the third-warmest February on record, according to the service.

These high temperatures impacted the global sea ice extent, which includes both the Arctic, where sea ice is currently near its annual maximum, and the Antarctic. The satellite record for both regions extends back to 1979.

In the Arctic, sea ice remained at 8 per cent below average throughout February, missing an area of ice roughly the size of the UK. This was the third consecutive month to set a new monthly record low in the Arctic.

This decline in the northern hemisphere has combined with a longer-term decline in Antarctic sea ice, seen over the past two years. Although Antarctic sea ice seemed to recover to near average levels in December of last year, it then rapidly declined again. In February, the ice reached its fourth-lowest extent on record for the month, remaining 26 per cent below average.

The record low ice in both hemispheres is “cause for serious concern”, said Robert Larter at the British Antarctic Survey in a statement. He says the lack of ice will harm polar ecosystems and expose ice shelves to more ocean water, which could accelerate melting and sea level rise.

The missing ice also has an effect beyond the poles: less ice means less solar radiation will be reflected to space, adding to warming. It also could weaken global ocean currents that depend on the dense, salty water produced when sea ice forms.