“My second child is ‘Goddess,’” he said, referring to the musical. “And she was born in 2007. Eighteen years, never again for one show.” (It arrives on the heels of his Broadway production of “Buena Vista Social Club,” the lively stage adaptation of the beloved 1997 album that is set in Havana nightclubs and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including for Ali’s direction.)

Creating an original musical from scratch is its own tall order. And at the heart of this passion project is the African folklore myth of Marimba, the goddess of music who created songs from heartbreak. It took Ali years to find the right collaborators and hone the plot.

While the long-running, Tony-winning Broadway show “Hadestown” is based on the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, it shines as a kind of exception to the stories that tend to get turned into musicals. “Goddess” doesn’t have an underworld, but it might hold a similar appeal, with characters that include a soothsayer, deity infighting and a trio of sultry, singing narrators who act as conduits between the human and spirit worlds. The themes at its core are universal: resisting familial pressures, nurturing the talents that bring joy, listening to the quiet voice within. The key, Ali said, was making it personal.

“I needed to slowly kind of piece together the power that was at the center of the story that meant something to me,” Ali, who is from Nairobi, said.