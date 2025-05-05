



MANILA, Philippines — BRP Miguel Malvar was supposed to have been buried at sea after being hit by missiles during the Balikatan exercises in Zambales on Monday, May 5.

It would have been a fitting farewell for the decommissioned vessel, which was launched in 1944.

However, before it could reach the area where it was to be sunk, the ship started taking water, leaving Philippine and US troops without a target in their maritime exercises.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in a statement said BRP Miguel Malvar (PS-19) was being towed to the “sinking” location, some 30 nautical miles west of San Antonio, Zambales when it sunk.

Lt. Col. John Paul Salgado, Chief Combine Bureau, Exercise Balikatan said that BRP Miguel Malvar was selected for the maritime strike as it already exceeded its life span and could no longer be used.

Because of its sinking, Philippine and US troops had no option but to rehearse virtual and constructive fire missions.

The training aimed to integrate ground, maritime, and air-based sensors and shooters into a combined, joint fire network.