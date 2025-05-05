The central African nation of Rwanda is in discussions with President Donald Trump’s administration on a possible deal to accept deported migrants from the United States, the country’s foreign minister said late Sunday.

Olivier Nduhungirehe told state broadcaster Rwanda TV that early talks were under way, according to Reuters news agency. The news followed multiple news reports that the U.S. was seeking an international partnership to deport people, amid an ongoing crackdown on foreign visa holders, student activists and suspected criminal gang members.

“We are in discussions with the United States,” Nduhungirehe said in the interview, according to Reuters. “It has not yet reached a stage where we can say exactly how things will proceed, but the talks are ongoing …. still in the early stages.”

NBC News contacted the Rwandan government in the capital, Kigali, for comment. The White House was also asked for comment overnight.

On the campaign trail Trump promised to carry out the “largest deportation operation” in U.S. history and in office he has deported many to El Salvador and elsewhere, with ongoing legal action questioning the legality of some ICE arrests, detentions and removals.