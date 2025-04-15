Today’s tax filing deadline is usually a dreaded experience for taxpayers who have to dole out a big chunk of dough to the government. But many restaurants are offering some financial relief this week: discount deals on burgers, doughnuts and pizzas.

And here’s another bit of relief: California residents and businesses affected by the January wildfires have been granted a six-month extension (until Oct. 15, 2025) to file federal tax returns and make payments, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

The state also is giving an automatic six-month extension to file tax returns for all Californians; however, any taxes owed for calendar year 2024 must be deposited or postmarked by April 15, 2025, according to the Franchise Tax Board. Taxpayers who are unsure whether they will owe money can refer to the Board’s Tax Calculator.

For more information contact the Franchise Tax Board by calling (888) 825-9868 or email ftblacountydisasterrelief@ftb.ca.gov.

Whether you’re filing your taxes today or deferring to a later date, you can still take advantage of these discounts and deals offered today and in some cases throughout the week.

Burger King

Royal Perk account holders can purchase a cheeseburger for 1 cent with any $1 purchase at the fast food chain through April 20. To get the offer you must use the Burger King app or order online. The deal is not valid in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. territories.

Krispy Kreme

On Tuesday only, when you order any dozen doughnuts online for pickup or delivery, you’ll get a second dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for free with the discount code “TAXBREAK.”

If you decide to purchase your dozen doughnuts in person, the second Original Glazed dozen will be the equivalent to the California sales tax for the first dozen. That comes out to about $1.52 under the current statewide sales tax rate of 7.25%, according to the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.

Shake Shack

A purchase of $10.40 or more at the New York-based restaurant chain can get you a free Black Truffle Burger, Black Truffle ’Shroom or Black Truffle Parmesan Fries. To get the deal use the code “TRUFFLETAX” at purchase.

California Pizza Kitchen

If you sign up for California Pizza Kitchen rewards you’ll receive $10 off $40 on your dinner in or takeout order. The offer is valid through April 17.