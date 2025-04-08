In a nod to Pennsylvania’s home-state hero Ben Franklin and his legendary kite flying exploits, Governor Shapiro announced his “Lightning Plan” standing alongside environmental, business and labor leaders last month. When taking a closer look beyond the plan’s powerful and strong marketing moniker, it’s clear that the governor’s Lightning Plan is meant to be a blueprint for a statewide energy plan for Pennsylvania. Politically and substantively it makes sense that Gov. Shapiro would want to proactively lead on energy issues. The Keystone State has a longstanding history in U.S. energy production. And energy prices are a kitchen table issue that’s regularly on the public’s mind–especially when the price goes up and consumers feel the strain of higher electricity bills. Plus, both federal and state-level officials are always getting needled for not having a clear energy plan (especially when prices increase).









Susquehanna University | Used by permission Gov. Shapiro’s Lightning Plan would help more schools go solar like Susquehanna University.

Gov. Shaprio’s Lightning Plan would put a price on global warming pollution from dirty power plants.

What does Gov. Shapiro’s Lightning Plan mean for Pa? If implemented as proposed by the governor and his legislative sponsors, the Lightning Plan could be a much-needed shot in the arm for renewable energy and energy conservation in Pennsylvania and put the Keystone State on the path towards a new, cleaner energy future. This is particularly critical since Pennsylvania currently ranks a dismal 48th in the nation for growth in renewable energy, while also having the fourth largest carbon footprint of any state in the U.S. If fully enacted, the Lightning Plan would: Require utility companies supplying electricity in Pennsylvania to get at least 35% of the energy from renewable energy sources like wind and solar power. This is more than a four-fold increase from the state’s current requirement for renewable energy production;

Update Pennsylvania’s energy conservation law, which hasn’t been updated since its inception in 2008. Yet this groundbreaking program has already saved Pennsylvania residents and businesses a whopping $9 billion. It makes sense when you think that the cheapest, cleanest energy is the energy that you don’t need to produce in the first place, so reducing energy consumption matters.

Cap and put a price on global warming pollution from dirty power plants, and then reduce those caps each year so that our air keeps getting cleaner and cleaner.

Streamline the process for bringing new, clean energy projects online. Currently, Pennsylvania is one of only 12 states that don’t have a statewide law to address energy siting issues within its state borders.









Staff | TPIN Congressman Ryan Mackenzie, Rep. Milou Mackenzie, Black River Farms Owners, PennEnvironment Staff and Lehigh Valley locals gathered for a photo in front of the solar farm

When you put it all together, the new energy plan put forth by Gov. Shapiro can help put Pennsylvania on the path of being a clean energy leader, instead of a clean energy laggard. If we want to tackle air and climate pollution and help keep our electricity bills down, it’s critical that Pennsylvania move away from dirty energy sources like burning coal and fracked gas, and instead lean into clean energy alternatives like wind, solar and energy conservation. With leadership lagging at the federal level, it’s more crucial than ever that our elected leaders in Harrisburg take up the mantle and help make Pennsylvania a clean energy leader. Hopefully members of the state legislature can push beyond the current hyperpartisanship and get behind this commonsense blueprint to promote clean, affordable, reliable energy for all of Pennsylvania’s residents. Only then can we build the momentum needed to implement solutions that will leave a climate-safe planet for our kids, grandchildren and future generations.

