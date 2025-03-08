No Result
Group photo | Astronomy Magazine

March 8, 2025
in Space Exploration
Reading Time: 2 mins read
Group photo | Astronomy Magazine
Group photo | Astronomy Magazine



Rob Lyons, taken from Vancouver, Canada This wide-field vista spans the constellations Cepheus and Cassiopeia and includes an host of deep-sky objects. From left to right: NGC 7822 (the Question Mark Nebula), LBN 576 (the Garlic Bulb Nebula), NGC 7635 (the Bubble Nebula), Sharpless 2–157 (the Lobster Claw Nebula), and Sharpless 2–155 (the Cave Nebula).
Rob Lyons, taken from Vancouver, Canada

This wide-field vista spans the constellations Cepheus and Cassiopeia and includes an host of deep-sky objects. From left to right: NGC 7822 (the Question Mark Nebula), LBN 576 (the Garlic Bulb Nebula), NGC 7635 (the Bubble Nebula), Sharpless 2–157 (the Lobster Claw Nebula), and Sharpless 2–155 (the Cave Nebula). The imager took 17 hours of exposure with a 2-inch scope, one-shot color camera, and Hα/OIII dual-band filter. The data were processed and presented here in an HOO palette.


