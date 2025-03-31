Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (“GTCO” or the “Group”) (www.GTCOPlc.com), (Bloomberg: GUARANTY:NL/Reuters: GUARANT.LG) invites investors and analysts to its FY 2024 Investor Call scheduled for:

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Time: 1.30 pm (WAT)

Format: Virtual Conference Call

Registration: GTCO Plc FY 2024 Conference Call (https://apo-opa.co/429YpwN)

The Investor Presentation document will be made available prior to the call on our website at www.GTCOPlc.com under Investor Relations, Financial Resources&Events on or before Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

During the call, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to engage with executive management in a Q&A session to discuss GTCO Plc’s financial and operational performance and gain insights into the company’s strategic direction.

An audio recording of the call will be available on the company’s website afterwards.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Oyinade Adegite

Head, Group Communication

+234-1-2012714580

Charles Eremi

Group Communication

ir@gtcoplc.com

About GTCO Plc:

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc) is a leading financial services group with operations across Africa and the United Kingdom. Renowned for its strong corporate governance, innovative financial solutions, and customer-centric approach, GTCO Plc provides a wide range of banking and non-banking services, including payments, funds management, and pension fund administration. The Group is committed to delivering long-term value to stakeholders while driving growth and development across its markets.