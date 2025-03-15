A woman was shot multiple times by a pair of gunmen in Studio City on Friday night, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. in a residential area near the 3900 block of Kentucky Drive, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed Saturday. The 39-year-old victim had just parked her car when two unidentified gunmen approached on foot and shot her multiple times before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she is listed as stable. The LAPD spokesperson did not confirm how many times the woman was shot, or where the bullets struck her.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, and it is unknown if the incident was gang-related, the spokesperson said. No further information was immediately available.