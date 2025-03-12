Hong Kong veteran actor and first Mark Six lottery host Kenneth Ng Kam-tsun, better known as Ha Chun Chau, has died at the age of 93.

His daughter, actress Sandra Ng Kwan-yue, announced the news in a social media post on Monday night, with a black and white photo of him.

“My most beloved dad has gone,” she said, immediately drawing in condolences from multiple actors and internet users.

Born in 1931, Kenneth Ng was more commonly known by his stage name Ha Chun Chau, which means Summer, Spring and Autumn in Chinese.

He joined the film and television industry in the 1950s and mainly played supporting roles.

He served at the now-defunct Asia Television (ATV) for around half a century, when it was known as Rediffusion Television in 1957. His well-known dramas included Justice Pao in 1995.

The actor also took part in film productions featuring famous stars, such as Drunken Master II in 1994. The film tells the story of martial artist Wong Fei-hung, played by Jackie Chan.