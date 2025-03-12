



Welcome to The Logoff. Today I’m focusing on negotiations between the US and Ukraine, where new developments have immediate ramifications for the war in Europe — and for our understanding of President Donald Trump’s broader foreign policy.

What’s the latest? The US will resume military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, lifting freezes the administration put in place earlier this month. Ukraine also endorsed a US proposal for a ceasefire, though Russia, critically, has not.

What’s next? After a meeting between the US and Ukraine, Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed Russia to agree to the ceasefire, and Trump said he would talk this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of upcoming peace talks.

What’s the big picture for the Ukraine-Russia war?

What did we learn about Trump? This was another example of Trump’s transactional approach to foreign relationships: first cutting off Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for being insufficiently committed to Trump’s peace process, then restoring ties after he acquiesced. This may yield short-term compliance, but it comes at the expense of the nation’s reputation as a trustworthy ally — and encourages the US’s partners to look elsewhere for strategic cooperation.

