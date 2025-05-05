Image: Getty Images/ For illustrative purposes

The Saudi Ministry of Interior has announced stringent penalties for individuals who accommodate or shelter visit visa holders in any type of residence, including hotels, apartments, private homes, accommodation centres, or Hajj housing, within Makkah and the holy sites from Dhu Al-Qidah 01 to Dhu Al-Hijjah 14. As reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), violators face fines of up to SAR 100,000.

The ministry emphasised that penalties will increase based on the number of violating individuals accommodated, sheltered, or assisted.

It urged everyone to comply with Hajj regulations to ensure the safety of pilgrims and the smooth performance of rituals.

Reporting violations of Hajj regulations

To report violations, the ministry has established dedicated hotlines: 911 for Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region, and 999 for other regions of the kingdom.

The announcement underscores Saudi Arabia’s commitment to maintaining order and security during the Hajj season, ensuring that all pilgrims can perform their religious duties in a safe and organised environment

Read: Saudi Council reiterates permit requirement for pilgrimage