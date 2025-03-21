Image: Hamad International Airport

Hamad International Airport (DOH), ranked the World’s Best Airport and Best Airport Shopping by Skytrax 2024, has officially inaugurated its highly anticipated Concourses D and E.

The expansion increases the airport’s annual passenger capacity to over 65 million, further cementing Doha’s position as a key global aviation hub.

The development marks a major milestone in the airport’s long-term growth strategy, initiated in 2018 and culminating in this final phase.

The expansion follows the 2022 unveiling of the ORCHARD, a 6,000-square-metre indoor tropical garden, and increases the terminal’s total area to 842,000 square meters, a 14 per cent rise. The addition of 17 new aircraft contact gates brings the total to 62—nearly 40 per cent more than before — enhancing connectivity and reducing reliance on bus transfers.

Strategic Expansion to Strengthen Qatar’s aviation sector

“Hamad International Airport is more than a gateway; it is a vital pillar of Qatar’s growth and global connectivity,” said Qatar Airways group CEO Engineer Badr Mohammed Al-Meer. “Despite global delays in airport expansions, we have successfully delivered this project ahead of schedule. This expansion is not just about increasing capacity — it strengthens the Qatar Airways network, enhances operational resilience, and supports Qatar’s economic growth in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Hamad Ali Al Khater, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, emphasised the operational benefits: “The opening of Concourses D and E streamlines passenger flow, optimizes resource management, and enhances airline connectivity, ensuring smoother and more efficient services.”

Enhancements at Hamad International Airport



The newly inaugurated concourses introduce cutting-edge technology and expanded retail and dining options, enhancing passenger experience:

1. The new self-boarding technology speeds up the verification process, reducing wait times and improving passenger flow.

2. Qatar Duty Free has unveiled over 10 new retail and food and beverage outlets, adding 2,700 square metres of shopping space.

3. Increased gate capacity enables more international carriers to operate direct flights to key global destinations.

Hamad International Airport continues to lead in sustainable aviation, with Concourses D and E designed to meet GSAS 4-Star Design & Build Certification and targeting LEED Gold Certification.

Energy-efficient systems, innovative water management, and optimised thermal comfort strategies align with global sustainability goals.

Accessibility remains a priority, with universal design principles ensuring a seamless experience for all travelers.

Features such as hearing loops, barrier-free pathways, and dedicated assistance services underscore the airport’s commitment to inclusivity.

The unveiling of the new concourses marks the final stage of Hamad International Airport’s broader expansion, which has included the ORCHARD tropical garden and enhancements to the Central Concourse to improve passenger flow and operational efficiency.