Israeli police on Tuesday released Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Ballal, arrested a day earlier after what witnesses described as an attack on him by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Basel Adra, who worked with Ballal on the Oscar-winning documentary film “No Other Land”, posted on X a photo of him from a hospital after his release, which police have also confirmed, with blood stains on his shirt.

“Hamdan has been released and is currently in the hospital in Hebron, receiving treatment. He was beaten by soldiers and settlers all over his body,” said Adra, adding that “soldiers left him blindfolded and handcuffed” overnight.