Just in time for the Halloween season, Disney’s new version of Haunted Mansion is coming to Disney+. The movie is based on the classic thrill ride at Disneyland, of course. It’s not the first time the ride has been adapted into film, since there was an Eddie Murphy-fronted effort back in 2003. In 2010, Guillermo Del Toro was attached to direct another Haunted Mansion-themed project, but it failed to materialize.

The new film stars a ton of heavy hitters in an all-star ensemble cast, made up of the likes of Lakeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Jared Leto. If you don’t want to subscribe to Disney+ just to watch the movie, you’ll also be able to purchase a digital version of the film starting on the same date.

The film hit theaters on July 28, and it received pretty mixed reviews. Here is an excerpt from ScreenCrush’s own 5/10 review:

If Haunted Mansion had been a little more invested in this bereavement theme, it might have risen to the level of something like Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which elevated an exercise in corporate brand refurbishment through sheer force of directorial vision. Simien’s film never quite gets there; it’s so possessed with recreating the ride’s details that it misses a bit of the ride’s spirit. A list of Easter eggs hidden in Haunted Mansion would be a waste of time; practically everything is an Easter egg, and none of them are hidden.

Unfortunately, the people involved in the project were unable to attend the premiere of the movie as a result of the ongoing strike. It seems like the consensus is that the film isn’t quite funny or scary enough to work.

Haunted Mansion premieres on Disney+ on October 4.

