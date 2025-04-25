ECG diagnostics software platform AccurKardia and cardiac medical technology company HeartBeam are joining forces to make AccurKardia’s ECG analysis software available on HeartBeam’s devices.

HeartBeam’s cable-free, 12-lead ECG system captures electrical signals from the heart from three directions to assess arrhythmias.

The platform is designed for portable devices so physicians can identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions wherever patients are.

In January, HeartBeam submitted a 510(k) application to the FDA for its 12-lead ECG synthesis software that assesses rhythms and arrhythmias, sinus rhythm, atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, bradycardia, tachycardia and sinus with premature ventricular contraction and premature atrial contraction.

AccurECG aims to simplify the interpretation of ECGs by identifying visible and hidden signals and transforming them into diagnostic and broad biomarkers.

The companies claim that the addition of AccurKardia’s device-agnostic automated ECG interpretation platform to HeartBeam’s device has the potential to deliver earlier and more accurate management of heart health.

“This collaboration is a major step forward in delivering a more accessible and scalable solution for remote cardiac monitoring,” Robert Eno, CEO of HeartBeam, said in a statement.

“AccurKardia shares our mission of improving cardiac outcomes through technological innovation and together we can accelerate the delivery of unprecedented cardiac insights to individuals and physicians outside of a medical facility.”

THE LARGER TREND

In February, HeartBeam announced a public offering of 5.8 million shares of its common stock at $1.70 per share. The company expected gross proceeds of $10 million from the offering.

In a statement, the company said it was using the net proceeds for commercial-readiness activities, research and development, clinical and regulatory projects, and working capital.

In January, AccurKardia received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its ECG-based, AI-powered AK+ Guard hyperkalemia detection software.

The investigational technology uses Lead I ECG data to alert patients and clinicians of moderate to severe episodes of hyperkalemia (excess potassium in the blood) that could lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

In 2024, AccurKardia’s Aortic Valve Stenosis (AVS) ECG-based AI screening software was granted FDA Breakthrough Device Designation.