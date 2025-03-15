Billionaire Elon Musk’s four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, has once again captured the internet’s attention. Photos of little ‘X’ walking with US President Donald Trump at the White House lawns went viral. Images shared on social media show cheerful moments between the two as they head towards Marine One on the South Lawn. However, the POTUS had a slight stumble as he climbed the Marine One stairs on the White House lawn. Trump was assisting four-year-old X board the helicopter as his right foot got snagged underneath the first step. The viral video shows that Trump and ‘x’ two momentarily holding hands before hopping into the Marine One. The wholesome exchange has melted hearts online.

