Home and Away star Jessica Redmayne opened up on Sunday about her mother’s long battle with dementia, which has left her unable to recognise her daughter.

The actress, 31, revealed her family has been struggling ever since her mother Tina was diagnosed with early onset dementia in 2014.

‘Dad said to me, everyone has their s**t, and this is ours. It changed my perspective on the world,’ she told The Daily Telegraph.

‘To know they’re going to inevitably forget who you are, and have no concept of me being her daughter is incredibly challenging.’

She then described the heartbreak she felt when her mother no longer recognised her as her daughter.

Home and Away star Jessica Redmayne (pictured) opened up on Sunday about her mother’s long battle with dementia, which has left her unable to recognise her daughter

‘She got to a point where she still knew my name, but didn’t realise I was her child. She thought I was her best friend, she couldn’t grasp she had kids.’

Dementia is a neurological condition where a person’s brain slowly loses its ability to remember, think clearly, and do everyday tasks, leading to confusion and difficulty recognising loved ones.

Redmayne is fronting Dementia Action Week, which runs from September 18 to 24, to help raise awareness of the serious condition which affects 400,000 Australia.

The actress, 31, revealed her family has been struggling ever since her mother Tina (right) was diagnosed with early onset dementia in 2014

Dementia Australia appointed Redmayne their ambassador this year and she hopes by sharing her story she will help others who are experiencing a similar situation.

Jessica rose to fame in 2016 as a member of the popular children’s group Hi-5, but left them the following year.

She has since appeared on several popular Australian TV shows, including Wentworth, Fisk and Neighbours.

The Melbourne native relocated to Sydney earlier this year, after being cast as Harper Matheson on Home and Away.

She described the heartbreak she felt when her mother no longer recognised her as her daughter