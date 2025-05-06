New Delhi: The home ministry directed all states and Union territories to organise civil defence exercises and rehearsals in 244 categorised districts on Wednesday, amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26. The ministry of home affairs (MHA) said the mock drills will include training citizens on ways to protect themselves during attacks, operationalising air raid warning sirens, crash blackout measures, camouflaging of vital industrial plants and installations, and rehearsing evacuations.

“This exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of civil defence mechanisms across the states and union territories,” the advisory said.

Among the reasons cited for ensuring a state of readiness is the recent attack by the Yemeni Houthi group that partially damaged the runway at Tel Aviv airport in Israel on Sunday, leading to diversion of several international flights.

The 244 districts are listed as ones that need civil defence preparedness, such as those near the border and those that are home to industries, important installations and big cities.

Live Events



The first communication was sent to all states on May 2 and an updated advisory was issued on Monday.The home ministry further emphasised that the mock drill to be held on Wednesday should be planned down to the village level. The objective is to assess the effectiveness of air raid warning systems; operationalisation of hotline and radio communication links with the Indian Air Force; testing the functionality of control and shadow control rooms; and training civilians, students, and others on how to protect themselves when faced with a hostile attack.

States have also been instructed to make provisions for crash blackout measures in the event of an air raid, as well as for early camouflaging of vital industrial plants, factories and installations. They will also have to update plans for evacuation of people and hold rehearsals for such exercises, the orders stated.

