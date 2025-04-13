Hong Kong police have arrested four boys, aged between 15 and 17, for conspiracy to commit theft, including one suspected of stealing a HK$58,000 (US$7,479) watch.

Police reported arresting a 16-year-old last Thursday for allegedly stealing the watch from a 39-year-old online seller he met in Tseung Kwan O.

“When the buyer was checking the watch, he stole the watch and ran away. [The seller] stopped him immediately and reported to the police,” the force said.

The investigation revealed the boy’s suspected involvement in another theft conspiracy in Kwun Tong earlier that day. Subsequently, three other local boys, aged 15 to 17, were arrested on Friday and Saturday in Tseung Kwan O and Kwun Tong for theft conspiracy.

Police said that no injuries or property loss occurred in the cases. Mobile phones and clothing believed to be used in the offences were seized.

The force also seized mobile phones and clothes that were suspected to have been used by the arrestees in committing the offence. Under the Theft Ordinance, theft carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.