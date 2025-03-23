If you build it, they will come – to paraphrase the iconic line from the film Field of Dreams. That may have worked for Ray Kinsella, played by Kevin Costner, but Hong Kong has a bigger dream and a far greater opportunity with the launch of Kai Tak Sports Park .

This landmark sports and entertainment complex not only includes a 50,000-seat stadium but will also serve as a centre for community sports development, food and drinks, as well as retail. The legendary Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament will showcase the new venue to audiences worldwide later this month.

Beyond the impact of the new stadium, mega-events are important proof points for Hong Kong’s positioning as Asia’s events capital and the world’s meeting place. The recent LIV Golf tournament at Fanling brought sports and entertainment together in a world-class event. Coldplay’s shows at Kai Tak will continue the momentum. But – to continue the sport metaphors – this is a marathon for Hong Kong, not a sprint.

Hong Kong’s traditional strengths as a global finance and logistics hub are obvious, but sport has been moving up through the pack over the years. For a city better known for young people who aspire to be bankers, lawyers, doctors or heirs to the family business, Hong Kong has a surprisingly good track record for both elite and community sports development.

The sports ecosystem in Hong Kong is accessible, diverse, vibrant, successful and, above all, international. Over the years, we’ve had 375 Olympic athletes; at last year’s Paris Olympics, we won four medals . At the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, Hong Kong won a record 53 medals . Cycling, trail running, sailing, swimming and, of course, dragon boat racing lead the long list of sports that flourish with Hong Kong’s mix of harbours, mountains and urban facilities – the city has one of the highest densities of swimming pools per capita worldwide.

Today, sports is not only a multibillion-dollar global industry but also serves to bridge cultures, engender national identity, foster ethnic pride, raise soft power and promote social harmony. That’s why many countries and cities invest heavily in nurturing athletes, promoting sports and building quality facilities. Hong Kong is no exception and is striving to capitalise on its East-meets-West orientation.