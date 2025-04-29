A Case Study of Soilless Farm By Farmer Samson Ogbole

Innovation is the backbone of sustainable food systems, and for four years, the FMN Prize for Innovation (PFI) has been at the forefront of championing groundbreaking ideas in Nigeria’s agricultural sector. Launched by Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), the PFI initiative identifies and supports visionary entrepreneurs who are transforming food production, processing, and distribution. Since its inception, the competition has produced many winners, each securing vital funding and mentorship to scale their agribusinesses and contribute to national food security.

One of the most inspiring success stories from PFI is that of Farmer Samson Ogbole, the first runner-up at the inaugural edition of FMN PFI 1.0. At the recently concluded PFI 4.0, Ogbole returned—not as a contestant, but as a guest judge, sharing his insights and experiences with a new generation of agripreneurs. His journey from a promising innovator to an industry leader is a testament to the impact of FMN PFI in nurturing agricultural excellence.

Ogbole’s Soilless Farm employs advanced hydroponic and aeroponic systems that allow for year-round cultivation of high-value crops without conventional soil. This innovative approach conserves up to 95% of water compared to traditional farming methods while eliminating the need for harmful pesticides and dramatically reducing the carbon footprint associated with food production.

What truly sets Soilless Farm apart is the exceptional quality of its produce. The company now exports premium vegetables, herbs, and specialty crops to markets across Europe, the Middle East, and North America. Independent laboratory analyses have consistently shown that crops grown in Ogbole’s controlled environments contain significantly higher concentrations of essential nutrients compared to conventionally grown alternatives. This nutritional density has earned Soilless Farm products certification from several international food quality organizations and secured premium positioning in high-end global markets.

Beyond running a successful agribusiness, Samson is empowering the next generation of farmers. He actively trains thousands of young Nigerians, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in modern agriculture. Soilless Farm Lab is bridging the knowledge gap in agritech by focusing on skill retooling and upskilling for young people. Understanding where the world is headed, the farm has become a hub for learning and innovation, ensuring Nigerian youths are well-positioned to lead the next wave of agricultural breakthroughs. So far, over 8,000 agricultural jobs have been directly created, 19,368 youths have been skilled in hydroponics, and 23,565 farmers have benefited from training programs.

The journey from FMN PFI finalist to an international agricultural innovator has been transformative not just for Ogbole but for thousands of farmers across Nigeria who have adopted his techniques. This multiplier effect exemplifies the vision behind the FMN Prize for Innovation—supporting enterprises that can scale their impact far beyond their initial operations.”It’s great to know that a company like FMN has our backs”, said Ogbole. “As farmers, we face so many challenges, but knowing that there’s real support for innovation and growth from big and reliable organisations like FMN, gives us the confidence to keep pushing forward.”

Flour Mills of Nigeria’s continued support for agricultural innovation through the PFI program represents a significant private sector commitment to building sustainable food systems in Nigeria. By identifying and nurturing ventures like Soilless Farm, FMN is helping address fundamental challenges in the country’s agricultural sector, from seasonality constraints to quality consistency. The program’s focus on scalable, technology-driven solutions aligns perfectly with global trends toward more efficient, sustainable food production systems.

Reflecting on his journey from PFI contestant to established agricultural entrepreneur and now mentor, Ogbole credits the program with providing not just financial support but crucial validation and visibility for his innovative approach. As the latest edition of FMN PFI concluded, he left participants and attendees with a powerful thought that encapsulates his mission: “Food production cannot be seasonal because hunger is not seasonal.”