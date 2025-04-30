India currently faces infrastructural limitations in stopping water flow to Pakistan, but it can regulate the flow of the western rivers – Indus, Jhelum and Chenab – during winter through existing upstream facilities, according to a report of Times of India.Experts told the paper that during April-September, high water flow occurs due to Himalayan snow melt. India thus must allow this water to flow to Pakistan, owing to insufficient storage capacity.

“India doesn’t have the infrastructure to divert the water from the western rivers because it was not allowed under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT),” Anjal Prakash, expert on Hindu Kush-Himalayas water system and research director of the Hyderabad-based Indian School of Business (ISB), told TOI.

However, in the winter months, low flow could allow India to regulate water flow timing using Baglihar and Kishanganga dam infrastructure. Although these dams cannot retain water, flow regulation could affect Pakistan’s winter wheat sowing during October-March.

To implement more effective measures against Pakistan, India needs to develop additional storage capacity and expedite ongoing hydropower project construction, which requires considerable time.

“To utilise the water, India must fast-track hydroelectric and irrigation projects on the western rivers, while enhancing storage and diversion infrastructure on the eastern rivers. Projects like Shahpur Kandi, Ujh, and Ratle can be prioritised. Rapid construction, political will, and inter-agency coordination are crucial,” said Prakash.He noted that India’s decision to suspend the Treaty enables strategic water resource control, stating, “Within two years, with streamlined approvals and emergency execution powers, India can significantly reduce water flow to Pakistan and redirect it to its own states, bolstering water security and asserting its strategic and hydrological sovereignty.”Previously, India shared flood data with Pakistan from July 1 to October 10 annually as a goodwill gesture, helping them prepare flood relief measures. “India will now not share such data with Pakistan,” said an official.

