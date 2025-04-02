March saw the return of the NWSL, and star strikers Temwa Chawinga and Barbra Banda have wasted no time picking up where they left off in 2024, where they dominated the scoring charts.

Kansas City Current’s Chawinga broke the league’s goalscoring record last season, eclipsing NWSL legend Sam Kerr’s tally of 18. Already, she is joint-first in the race to the Golden Boot this season, with Banda hot on her tail.

Chawinga’s elder sister, Tabitha Chawinga, has found her best scoring form for France in the Première Ligue and the UEFA Women’s Champions League, making it almost impossible to split the top three in this month’s Power Rankings.

Nevertheless, we have done our best to settle the debate. Given that this is a form-based ranking, it is no attempt to separate the trio on overall quality. As far as that goes, we will continue to sit on the fence until further notice.

1. Temwa Chawinga, Kansas City Current

The reigning NWSL MVP wasted no time getting out of the blocks this season, scoring within four minutes in the Current’s opener against the Portland Thorns.

She followed up by scoring in the eighth minute of stoppage time to secure a 2-0 win over the Washington Spirit.

Chawinga then extended her scoring streak to seven games, a new league record, with a 22nd-minute opener in the 3-0 victory over Utah Royals.

The Current are second in the league with three wins from as many games, behind the Orlando Pride only on goal difference. Deja vu, much?

play 1:00 Chawinga gives Current early lead vs. Thorns Temwa Chawinga breaks away and finishes neatly to make it Kansas City Current 1-0 Portland Thorns in the NWSL.

2. Tabitha Chawinga, Olympique Lyon

The elder Chawinga had yet to hit top form in front of goal for Lyon this season, despite contributing creatively.

In March, she found her scoring boots, netting in a 4-0 league win over Strasbourg and then home and away in a 6-1 aggregate drubbing of Bayern Munich in the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals.

Lyon will face Arsenal in the semi-finals and are 10 points clear of Tabitha’s former side, Paris Saint-Germain, in the Première Ligue.

3. Barbra Banda, Orlando Pride

The reigning CAF Women’s Footballer of the Year picked up two goals and an assist for the defending champions in her first three NWSL appearances of 2025.

Zambia striker Banda was on target twice in the 6-0 win over Chicago Stars, also picking up an assist for Julie Doyle.

Banda was running at defenders and causing headaches all night, but second goal was particularly impressive as she found the net from around 20 yards out.

Banda’s season hasn’t been all sunshine though, as she’s been subjected to horrid abuse from some fans, notably in the game against Gotham FC.

play 2:07 Krieger: Fan abuse toward Barbra Banda is ‘blatantly unacceptable’ Ali Krieger and Jeff Kassouf condemn the alleged fan abuse directed toward Orlando’s Barbra Banda.

4. Thembi Kgatlana, Tigres UANL

South Africa forward Kgatlana found the net in a 4-0 win over Necaxa in Liga MX Femenil. She followed that up with another goal in the 2-1 defeat to Club América.

Tigres sit fourth in the Clausura – the second stage of the Liga MX Femenil season. It has not been the best of seasons for them, but Kgatlana’s goals have ensured that they will advance to the eight-team playoffs – the Liguilla.

5. Jermaine Seoposenwe, Monterrey

Monterrey, like Tigres, have struggled uncharacteristically in the league phase of the Clausura this season. While UANL have sealed their spot in the Liguilla, Monterrey need two points to do so with two matches remaining.

The fact that they are in the driving seat is largely thanks to Seoposenwe’s contribution. She scored two vital goals in March – a stoppage time winner in a 2-1 victory over her former side, Juárez, and a goal in the 2-2 draw with Toluca.

play 0:44 Chiamaka Okwuchukwu’s brave header brings San Diego level Chiamaka Okwuchukwu’s brave header brings San Diego level

6. Chiamaka Okwuchukwu, San Diego Wave

Okwuchukwu, the Nigeria U20 forward who signed for San Diego Wave FC in January, scored on debut against Orlando Pride, inside two minutes, making it the second-fastest by an NWSL player on debut.

Having come on as a substitute for Adriana Leon on the hour-mark, Okwuchukwu headed home a Kenza Dali cross from deep and equalised against the Pride.

Marta’s penalty ended up handing the defending champions a 2-1 win, but despite defeat, it was a debut to remember for the 19-year-old.

7. Rinsola Babajide, UD Tenerife

Nigeria’s Babajide started the month with an important goal – an equaliser in UD Tenerife’s 1-1 draw with Levante Badalona. She rounded it up in similar fashion, scoring in a 4-1 win over Espanyol.

UD Tenerife sit sixth in Liga F. Gift Monday’s 10 goals have been invaluable this Liga F season, but she has now joined Washington Spirit. Babajide looks set to take on the mantle and now has nine league goals in 2024-25 herself.

8. Edna Imade, Granada

Moroccan-born Nigerian forward Imade, who has expressed a desire to represent the Super Falcons, remained in second place in the Liga F Golden Boot race, netting in Granada’s 2-0 win over Sevilla.

Granada sit fifth in Liga F, with Imade having scored 13 of their 33 goals this season. In the Liga F top scorers’ standings, Ewa Pajor leads the way with 17 goals. Imade is four goals behind, while Alexia Putellas is in third place with 12 notches.

9. Hildah Magaia, Club Tijuana

Banyana Banyana international Magaia was yet another South African player who showed her brilliance in front of goal in March. She scored twice in Tijuana’s match against Club Leon, but ended up on the losing side 3-2.

Tijuana sit 12th in the Clausura, three points behind eighth-placed Atlas with two games left to catch them and qualify for the Liguilla.

10. Toni Payne, Everton

USA-born Super Falcons player Payne took time to find her best form for Everton but appears to have settled in now. She scored her first FA WSL goal for the Toffees in a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Despite losses to the Gunners and fellow giants Manchester United, March was a decent month overall for Everton as they picked up wins over Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.