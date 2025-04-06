



As children, most of our fondest memories were made while on family vacations. These vacations allowed us to spend quality time with loved ones while sharing unforgettable experiences, which led to many inside jokes and funny anecdotes that we reminisce over to this day.

The start of Spring means great weather is finally here and also marks the beginning of theme park season, which runs through the summer months. However, because everyone is looking for ways to spend their well-deserved holidays at the same time, prices tend to increase, and affordable options become harder to find.

This prompts families to eagerly start scouting the internet for money-saving deals, hoping to book their next vacation without breaking the bank.

Walt Disney (DIS) knows how stressful and expensive booking a family vacation can be, yet how rewarding the long-lasting memories are. Therefore, it is encouraging families to visit its theme parks by unveiling multiple offerings, special deals, and even free perks starting now. This way, the whole family can tag along and get more value for their money.

Magic Kingdom is the orignal park at Disney World. Image source: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Disney unveils special deals and money-saving discounts

Having a big family can be quite pricey, and the more days that are booked, the more expensive the bill tends to be. However, Disney is rewarding families for booking longer stays and purchasing more tickets with unbelievable discounts to encourage fans to choose Disney theme parks as the next destination for their family vacations over all others.

Kids get half-priced tickets: Disney is giving 50% off on standard Kids Tickets (3-9 years old) with the purchase of three days or longer from May 27 through Sept. 20.

Lowest-priced three-day, three-park tickets: From Apr. 6 through Sept. 22, Disney fans can purchase a three-day, three-park ticket to visit Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT, starting as low as $89 daily.

Free dining plan: Guests who book a regular four-night, four-day, or longer package from Jun. 29 through Dec. 22 will receive a free dining plan, which might be the best deal yet. The package includes a room at select Disney Resort hotels and a ticket with an optional Park Hopper option.

Discounts on longer visits: From Aug. 1 through Oct. 11, Disney guests can get up to 30% off on select Disney Resort hotel rooms for longer visits. This deal applies to all Disney fans, including Florida Residents and Annual Passholders.

Free Disney water park admission: To make the hottest months of the year more refreshing, guests who stay at Disney Resort hotels will receive free admission to a Disney water park on the day they check into their hotel.

Disney struggles with declines in its park and experiences sector

Disney World is supposed to be the happiest place on Earth. However, during its latest quarter, the company struggled with declines in its domestic park and experiences sector.

Disney’s first-quarter earnings for fiscal year 2025 show that its domestic operating income for parks and experiences was down 5% compared to the same time last year. This decline was attributed to the impacts of Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, which caused Walt Disney World Resort to be closed for a day and cruise itineraries to be canceled.

Although operating income may have decreased domestically, revenues were still up 3% due to increased guest spending. This shows that guests are willing to spend more money inside the theme parks, making these deals a win-win situation for both parties.

