The radio host Howard Stern, who was once known as a shock jock, is defending himself for going woke by saying that he actually loves being that way.

🎙️ Howard Stern Embraces Being Called “Woke” Amidst Criticism Howard Stern has responded to criticism labeling him as “woke” by embracing the term, considering it a compliment. Stern explained that to him, being “woke” means being awake and aware of social issues, such as… pic.twitter.com/gpPVv45TjC — LifeSwoop (@LifeSwoop) September 19, 2023

Stern Loves Being Woke

“I hear that a lot that I’m not good anymore because I’m woke,” Stern said on Monday’s episode of his SiriusXM show, according to The New York Post. “By the way, I kind of take that as a compliment, that I’m woke. I’ll tell you how I feel about it. To me the opposite of woke, is being asleep. And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude call me woke as you f***ing want.”

Stern went on to bizarrely link wokeness to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m not for stupidity, you know. I ran out Friday morning. I was over at CVS. Thank you, CVS. I went over there 9 a.m. and got myself that new vaccine for Covid. F***ing science. This f***ing country is so great,” Stern ranted. “I am woke, motherf***er, and I love it. I want to be awake. I want to read legitimate news sources. Here’s how woke I am. I believe the election was not rigged.”

Howard Stern is an establishment shill: “I take that as a compliment that I am woke. Call me woke all you want. I ran out Friday morning to CVS, thank you CVS, I went over there at 9 am and got myself that new Vaccine for Covid.” pic.twitter.com/yVKWYJ45Y7 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 20, 2023

Stern’s Past Offensive Remarks

Stern may be woke these days, but he spent decades making offensive comments that would surely make his newly found woke peers want to cancel him. After the horrific mass shooting at Columbine High School that killed fifteen people back in 1999, Stern fantasized about sexually assaulting some of the teenage victims.

“A bunch of good looking girls go to that school,” he said on his radio show at the time. “There were, like, really good-looking girls running out of there with their hands over their heads. Did those kids try to have sex with any of the good-looking girls? They didn’t even do that. At least if you’re going to kill yourself and kill all the kids, why wouldn’t you have some sex.”

COVID broke Howard Stern, turning him into a woke recluse. But, let’s not forget that he’s always been a degenerate The day after Columbine, he said casually on-air that if he were one of the killers, he would first sexually abuse the victims. Hear the clip unedited below 👇 pic.twitter.com/H4vPFKA5JS — Still Boneless (@still_boneless) September 20, 2023

Stern has also been known to make racist comments in the past.

“The closest I came to making love to a black woman was I masturbated to a picture of Aunt Jemima on a pancake box. I did it right on her kerchief,” he said back in 1992.

This resulted in Stern and his broadcaster being fined $600,000 for indecency by the FCC.

“The closest I came to making love to a black woman was I masturbated to a picture of Aunt Jemima on a pancake box.”

-Howard Stern pic.twitter.com/pDQumbRYXq — TheraNosferatu (@PhawnKnutsen) January 24, 2020

In 2010, Stern fat-shamed the black actress Gabourey Sidibe after he watched her Oscar-winning movie Precious.

“There’s the most enormous, fat black chick I’ve ever seen,” he said at the time. “She is enormous. Everyone’s pretending she’s a part of show business and she’s never going to be in another movie.”

Then there was the time when Stern wore blackface. What will Stern’s newly-found woke peers think of this?

The real disrespectful and ignorant, Howard stern in black faces. pic.twitter.com/FO3WZw1rN7 — Don Salmon (@dijoni) September 19, 2023

Stern Attacks Trump And His Supporters

These days, however, Stern is as woke as can be, and he has one of the worst cases of Trump Derangement Syndrome in the media. He’s spent much of the last few years not only bashing Trump, but also anyone who voted for him.

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” Stern said in 2020, according to Deadline. “The people who are voting for Trump, for the most part … He wouldn’t even let them in a f*cking hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”

“I don’t hate Donald,” Stern continued. “I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence.”

Howard Stern is a scumbag. You hate the Trump voter? I have news for you, you degenerate, the Trump voter has done more for this country than you ever have. You sit behind a mic and tell women they have nice tits. What have you ever done that’s important? https://t.co/7Py4aJUo8K — ConservativeNationalist_1 (@Nationalist_KAG) May 13, 2020

It remains to be seen how the cancel culture mob will respond to Stern’s past comments offensive comments resurfacing.