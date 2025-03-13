The high-profile legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is taking an unexpected turn.

Hugh Jackman could be pulled into legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, as per a report.

The case, which includes a $400 million countersuit, has gotten people’s attention and entangled Hollywood’s biggest names in the conflict.

As the well-known case moves closer to trial, Hugh Jackman might be asked to testify in the continuing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Why is Hugh Jackman being pulled into the case?

Jackman, Reynolds’s longtime friend and co-star in Deadpool & Wolverine, might now become involved in the conflict. A source claims that Jackman will be deposed by Baldoni’s legal team as part of their pre-trial discovery procedure, as quoted in a report by The Express.

According to a report by The Express, “Hugh Jackman, will be deposed if this goes to trial.”What does Baldoni’s legal team hope to uncover?”He cannot do it in any way. In order to fully understand Ryan’s actions during the filming of It Ends With Us, Baldoni’s legal team is making every effort, as per a report.

His deposition will probably be important because he is Ryan’s close friend, starred in Deadpool & Wolverine, and spent a lot of time with Blake and Ryan in private during that time. Every possible avenue will be explored by them.

Although they do not ensure a trial will occur, depositions give lawyers the opportunity to question witnesses under oath in order to strengthen their cases.

Did Ryan Reynolds take shots at Justin Baldoni in Deadpool?

According to the reports, Reynolds seemed to incorporate “several not-so-subtle disses about Baldoni” into the Marvel movie, and Jackman “helped promote It Ends With Us.”

“It’s unlikely Hugh wasn’t aware of this,” the report claimed.

Hugh also assisted in the promotion of It Ends With Us, much like Taylor Swift did when they posed in a group photo for the cross-promo with Deadpool.

Jackman was further connected to the movie’s marketing efforts when he and Reynolds attended the It Ends With Us premiere in New York City.

Bryan Freedman, Baldoni’s attorney, had previously asserted on The Megyn Kelly Show that Reynolds’ Nicepool character in Deadpool & Wolverine was a parody of Baldoni. In another apparent nod to the actor, the character had dialogue mentioning social activism and wore a man bun, which was reminiscent of Baldoni’s previous hairstyle, as per a report by The Express.

FAQs

Why is Hugh Jackman involved in this lawsuit?

Justin Baldoni’s legal team wants to depose Hugh Jackman because of his close friendship with Ryan Reynolds, believing he may have information about Reynolds’ alleged involvement in the dispute.

Is there any connection between Deadpool and Wolverine and the lawsuit?

Justin Baldoni’s lawyers claim Reynolds mocked him in Deadpool and Wolverine by creating a character who resembled him. They believe this could be part of a larger campaign against Baldoni.

