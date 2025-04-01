The araneopathogenic genus Gibellula (Cordycipitaceae: Hypocreales) in the British Isles, including a new zombie species on orb-weaving cave spiders (Metainae: Tetragnathidae)

Abstract

The genus Gibellula (Cordycipitaceae: Hypocreales) comprises species pathogenic on and specific to spider hosts. Here, we report on the occurrence of a novel species infecting cave-dwelling, orb-weaving spiders of the subfamily Metainae (Tetragnathidae) in the British Isles. The new species, Gibellula attenboroughii is described and illustrated and its ecology is discussed; leading to the conclusion that infected spiders exhibit behavioural changes similar to those reported for zombie ants. The hidden diversity of the genus Gibellula in the British Isles is further highlighted based on fungarium records and literature searches. Two spider pathogens, previously assigned to the genus Torrubiella, are now transferred to the genus Gibellula, based on their Granulomanus synasexual morphs, in accordance with the one fungus-one name initiative: Gibellula albolanata comb. nov. and G. aranicida comb. nov.