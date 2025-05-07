CHANGSHA – A man from Qidong county, Hunan province, has risen to popularity online after posting his experiences living with a disability in the countryside.

Despite contracting polio at a young age, Luo Yaping lives a fulfilling and rewarding life in Caoyuan village, where he contributes to the community by fixing electrical items and selling produce online, as well as promoting awareness and the causes of people with disabilities to a wider audience.

Although already considered a pillar of his community and a “guardian of the village” where he lives, Mr Luo’s foray into social media has gained him a wave of exposure.

The 35-year-old has used this platform to show the outside world his daily life living with a disability, as well as share and promote the stories of others.

Mr Luo’s Douyin account – Village Guardian Old Luo – has accumulated 48,000 followers and received 795,000 likes.

Despite his recent success, Mr Luo’s path goes back a long way.

In his early years, the paralysis of his legs caused by his illness confined him to isolation. That is, until one day when he chanced across a TV program featuring a person with a disability who was self-reliant and living a full life despite adversity.

Inspired, Mr Luo convinced his mother to allow him to return to school. Upon his return, his teachers and classmates embraced him, literally, carrying him to classes and offering their unwavering support. This kindness ignited his determination. “I couldn’t be a burden,” said Mr Luo. “I had to repay society by helping others.”

In 2012, after attending a vocational training program for people with disabilities, Mr Luo opened a small appliance repair shop in his village. Charging minimal fees – or nothing for minor fixes – he became a trusted figure, especially among elderly residents struggling with loneliness and outdated technology.

Many of the elderly villagers live humble lives and they don’t like to throw away home appliances when they become faulty, said Mr Luo, adding that he enjoys giving the old appliances a little extra life.

Over the following 13 years, his red tricycle, repaired and upgraded numerous times, has carried him to countless homes. “Whether it’s a broken TV or a faulty signal receiver, he comes whenever we call,” said Mr Jiang Xunlai, a villager whose television Luo recently repaired.

Mr Luo Yaping contracted polio at a young age.PHOTO: VILLAGE GUARDIAN OLD LUO/DOUYIN

In 2022, on the recommendation of his cousin, Mr Luo decided to start an account on Douyin – the Chinese version of TikTok, where he would share short videos about his life.

His posts quickly started gathering attention, and soon others were messaging him to share their own stories.

In 2024, he helped a 22-year-old woman with congenital heart disease crowd-source 30,000 yuan (S$5,370) for life-saving surgery.

“Her life was just beginning. I had to act,” Mr Luo said. The surgery was a success and she continues to recover, he added.

Mr Luo is also using his platform to tackle rural poverty. By livestreaming from local farms, he’s promoted cabbages grown in Caoyuan, selling over 50 metric tons annually. For many farmers, this has meant turning once stagnant harvests into income. “Before, many couldn’t sell their crops. Now, they have hope,” Mr Luo said.

The social media star has used his recent fame to support those in need, such as covering the living expenses of orphaned children and aiding families caring for disabled members. To date, Mr Luo estimates he’s assisting around 100 families.

He attributes his success and happiness – he’s married with two children – to having gratitude for whatever you have in life.

“Academic success isn’t everything. But being a good, thankful person is,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey, Mr Luo credits the kindness he received as a youth. “I’m disabled, not useless,” he said. “Being disabled only means that it is a bit harder for me to do things, not that I cannot do them. It only takes me more time, and I have all the time in the world.

“If I can ease someone else’s hardship, even a little, it’s worth it.”

His Douyin profile encapsulates his mission: to pass on the warmth he once received, proving that even the faintest light can guide others through darkness. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

